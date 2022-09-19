scorecardresearch
Ponniyin Selvan star Trisha on working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: ‘Was challenging because we’re not supposed to like each other in film…’

Also starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala among others, Ponniyin Selvan 1 releases on September 30 in cinemas.

aish and trishaAishwarya Rai and Trisha in posters of the film.

Top stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan will soon be seen sharing screen space in Mani Ratnam’s highly awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1.

In a recent chat with NDTV, Trisha shared that she and Aishwarya shared a warm and comfortable vibe on the sets.

“Ash Mam, I fortunately got to meet her and interact with her on the day one of my shoot. She is beautiful inside and out, I don’t even need to say that. The thing is, this was challenging because we are not supposed to like each other too much in this film, but we got along pretty famously on set,” Trisha said.

Also Read |Mani Ratnam on bringing together the star cast of Ponniyin Selvan 1: ‘I didn’t look at it that way, they were very keen…’

“There were times when Mani sir would come and say, ‘listen, you guys are talking too much, stop talking, I can’t have this camaraderie for my scene,” the actor added.

Trisha also said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would speak in chaste Tamil on set and is one of the most hardworking actors working today. “It was an honour to work with her,” she concluded.

