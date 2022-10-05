scorecardresearch
Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi thanks Rajinikanth for his praise: ‘That one-minute conversation made my year’

Not only critical acclaim, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has already been declared a hit as well, with it becoming the fastest film to earn Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu.

jayam raviJayam Ravi plays Ponniyin Selvan in the film. (Photo: Rajini, Ravi/Instagram)

Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been garnering praise from all quarters for its simple but effective distillation of the novel in an epic drama.

The movie stars some of the biggest names of showbiz, including actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan.

On Wednesday, Ravi, who plays the titular role in the movie, shared a post on his social media handle about the film and his interaction regarding it with superstar Rajinikanth.

“That 1 minute conversation made my day, my year and added a whole new meaning to my career. Thank you Thalaiva for your kind words & childlike enthusiasm. I’m overwhelmed, humbled & blessed to know you loved the movie & my performance 🙏🏼 @rajinikanth sir,” read Jayam Ravi’s full post.

Also Read |How true is Ponniyin Selvan 1 to history, Kalki’s magnum opus? A historian distinguishes fact from fiction, points out a few glaring errors

Not only critical acclaim, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has already been declared a hit as well, with it becoming the fastest film to earn Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 released in cinemas on September 30.

