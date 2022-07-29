Ponniyin Selvan song Ponni Nadhi’s release date announced with poster of Karthi’s Vanthiyathevan

July 29, 2022 2:19:06 pm
A few days ago, a clip from the composing session of Ponniyin Selvan 1 was shared on social media. It featured AR Rahman, Sivamani and Mani Ratnam working on a song. Now, Madras Talkies, the production house behind the epic period film, has announced that the first song of the film will be out on July 31.
Sharing a poster of Vanthiyathevan (played by Karthi) from the film, the production house wrote, “Let’s begin our musical journey into the world of Cholas! #PS1FirstSingle coming your way on 31st July at 6pm! (sic).”
The first song of Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been titled “Ponni Nadhi”, and the poster describes it as a celebration of Aadi Perukku (a popular festival in Tamil Nadu) with Vanthiyathevan.
Mani Ratnam has been working on the adaptation for a long time now, and finally, he is getting to realise his dream. The film is being made in two parts, which were shot simultaneously.
Ponniyin Selvan 1, based on the novel series by Amarar Kalki, also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Parthiban and Jayam Ravi. The five-part novel tells the story of Arulmozhi Varman who becomes Raja Raja Cholan I, the famous king of the Chola Kingdom. The king is known for building Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur.
Tamil writer Jeyamohan has penned the dialogues for the film, while Mani Ratnam and Elango Kumaravel have written the screenplay. Co-produced by Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan has Sreekar Prasad as its editor and Ravi Varamn as the cinematographer.
The Tamil film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 30.
