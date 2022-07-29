scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan song Ponni Nadhi’s release date announced with poster of Karthi’s Vanthiyathevan

Madras Talkies shares the release date of the first song of Ponniyin Selvan 1, which is composed by AR Rahman.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
July 29, 2022 2:19:06 pm
Ponniyin SelvanNew poster of Ponniyin Selvan 1. (Photo: Twitter/Madras Talkies)

A few days ago, a clip from the composing session of Ponniyin Selvan 1 was shared on social media. It featured AR Rahman, Sivamani and Mani Ratnam working on a song. Now, Madras Talkies, the production house behind the epic period film, has announced that the first song of the film will be out on July 31.

Sharing a poster of Vanthiyathevan (played by Karthi) from the film, the production house wrote, “Let’s begin our musical journey into the world of Cholas! #PS1FirstSingle coming your way on 31st July at 6pm! (sic).”

The first song of Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been titled “Ponni Nadhi”, and the poster describes it as a celebration of Aadi Perukku (a popular festival in Tamil Nadu) with Vanthiyathevan.

ALSO READ: |Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 teaser: Mani Ratnam promises a rich visual experience to remember for ages

Mani Ratnam has been working on the adaptation for a long time now, and finally, he is getting to realise his dream. The film is being made in two parts, which were shot simultaneously.

Ponniyin Selvan 1, based on the novel series by Amarar Kalki, also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Parthiban and Jayam Ravi. The five-part novel tells the story of Arulmozhi Varman who becomes Raja Raja Cholan I, the famous king of the Chola Kingdom. The king is known for building Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur.

Tamil writer Jeyamohan has penned the dialogues for the film, while Mani Ratnam and Elango Kumaravel have written the screenplay. Co-produced by Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan has Sreekar Prasad as its editor and Ravi Varamn as the cinematographer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

The Tamil film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 30.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

4

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

5

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet
Express View

Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Yes Bank-DHFL case

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

After floods, Andhra CM, Naidu argue over relief and rehabilitation

After floods, Andhra CM, Naidu argue over relief and rehabilitation

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Masaba Masaba S2 review

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush turns 39: Meet the ‘cool dad’ to Yatra and Linga
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement