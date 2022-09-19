scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan song Alaikadal: AR Rahman delivers a melody on longing

The music album of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One was launched at a grand, star-studded event earlier this month.

PS1 songAlaikadal is composed by AR Rahman.

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One on Monday unveiled the lyrical video of the song “Alaikadal”, composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. It’s a track that underscores the yearnings of a woman for the man of her dreams. The song features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Karthi.

In the movie, Aishwarya plays the role of Poonguzhali. The song suggests that she is pining for the affection of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, played by Karthi. She steers the boat through seemingly choppy waters as Vallavaraiyan sits there, smiling and enjoying the ride. There is a conflict in the song. While Poonguzhali seems to be in love with Vallavaraiyan, in the story, Vallavaraiyan is known to be romantically interested in the Chola princess, Kundavai, played by Trisha in the movie.

Also Read |After the success of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Simbu calls out body-shamers

“Alaikadal” is written by lyricist Siva Ananth and sung by Antara Nandy.

The music album of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One was launched at a grand, star-studded event earlier this month. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to give this film the best possible chance to succeed at the box office.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...

The producers have planned an extensive promotional campaign involving the film’s principal star cast. Billed as director Mani Ratnam’s most ambitious movie yet, the film boasts of an all-star cast. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

The first installment of the two-part epic is set to arrive on September 30.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 07:09:40 pm
Next Story

‘What criticism?’: KL Rahul shrugs off T20 strike-rate debate

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 celebrity photos
Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement