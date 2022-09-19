Ponniyin Selvan song Alaikadal: AR Rahman delivers a melody on longing

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One on Monday unveiled the lyrical video of the song “Alaikadal”, composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. It’s a track that underscores the yearnings of a woman for the man of her dreams. The song features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Karthi.

In the movie, Aishwarya plays the role of Poonguzhali. The song suggests that she is pining for the affection of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, played by Karthi. She steers the boat through seemingly choppy waters as Vallavaraiyan sits there, smiling and enjoying the ride. There is a conflict in the song. While Poonguzhali seems to be in love with Vallavaraiyan, in the story, Vallavaraiyan is known to be romantically interested in the Chola princess, Kundavai, played by Trisha in the movie.

“Alaikadal” is written by lyricist Siva Ananth and sung by Antara Nandy.

The music album of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One was launched at a grand, star-studded event earlier this month. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to give this film the best possible chance to succeed at the box office.

The producers have planned an extensive promotional campaign involving the film’s principal star cast. Billed as director Mani Ratnam’s most ambitious movie yet, the film boasts of an all-star cast. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

The first installment of the two-part epic is set to arrive on September 30.