Ponniyin Selvan 1’s Sol lyrical video: Watch Sobhita Dhulipala’s Vaanathi tease Trisha’s Kundhavai in this magical AR Rahman song

The lyrical video of “Sol” from Ponniyin Selvan 1 is out. Composed by AR Rahman, the song is crooned by Rakshita Suresh, who rose to fame through Super Singer Junior. In the film, the minimalistic song is sung by Vaanathi (Sobhitha Dhulipala) who teases and probes Kundhavai (Trisha) about her love interest. Our guess is that the song comes as Kundhavai and Vaanathi take a boat to meet the fortune-teller to know what the future holds for Vaanathi and the Chola kingdom.

Here’s the song:

Talking about the film, Trisha, at the trailer launch event, said, “One has to unlearn everything that you have learnt before getting into Mani Ratnam’s film.” The actress is playing the role of Kundhavai, the daughter of Sundara Cholan. A powerful princess of the Chola empire, Kundhavai, who is also known as Ilaiyapiratti, plays a key role in preventing the coup against her father and brothers.

On the other hand, Vaanathi, a princess of a small kingdom under the Chola empire, is a close friend of Kundhavai. She is a feeble-hearted woman, who has feelings for Arulmozhi Varaman aka Ponniyin Selvan.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is the first part of the duology, which is based on the five-part novel series by Amarar Kalki. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film has Vikram as Aaditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan and Aishwarya Rai as Nandini. It has cinematography by Ravi Varman and editing by Sreekar Prasad. Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies have jointly produced the movie, which is set to release on September 30.