Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 teaser: Mani Ratnam promises a rich visual experience to remember for ages

The teaser of director Mani Ratnam‘s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 was released on Friday, giving the world a glimpse of the director’s most ambitious movie yet. This film is special because it is Ratnam’s first attempt at capturing a period of kings and queens.

The teaser of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 gives us a glimpse of an opulent costume drama that seems to have the potential to give us a memorable big screen experience. It seems when it comes to telling the tale of unrequited love, Vikram is Ratnam’s muse. In the teaser, we see Vikram’s Aditya Karikalan wreaking havoc as he pines for the woman of his dreams. “The wine, the song, the blood and the war, everything is to forget her, to forget me,” Aditya says in a fit of pain and anger.

The teaser promises a rich visual experience with an all-star cast looking regal and gorgeous in every frame. And this film could also give us one of the best war sequences ever produced on Indian celluloid.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

The movie is based on the epic period novel written by iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy. The five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan narrates the story of Arulmozhi Varman, who eventually became Rajaraja Chola I.

The Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 teaser launch event was held in Chennai following a health scare caused by Vikram’s hospitalisation. The star, who plays one of the lead roles in the movie, was taken to hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. Amid rumours of a heart attack, the hospital issued a statement confirming that Vikram was “clinically stable” and he will be “discharged soon”.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is due in cinemas on September 30.