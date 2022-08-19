scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 song Chola Chola: An ode to Vikram’s Aditya Karikalan

The song Chola Chola is dedicated to the valour of Aditya Karikalan, the Chola king, who is played by Vikram in Ponniyin Selvan.

Ponniyin Selvan songChola Chola is composed by AR Rahman.

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 unveiled the film’s second song “Chola Chola” on Friday. Composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman, the song is written by Ilango Krishnan.

The song “Chola Chola” is dedicated to the valour of Aditya Karikalan, the Chola king, who is played by Vikram in Ponniyin Selvan. The song compares the Chola king to a tiger and hails his fighting spirit. Earlier, the makers released a glimpse of the music video showing Vikram in some sort of trance as he passionately dances to the beats. The song also talks about Aditya Karikalan’s love interest Nandini, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The teaser of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 that was released earlier suggested that the main drama in the movie is likely to stem from the romance between Aditya and Nandini. In the teaser, Vikram’s Aditya could be seen pining over his love interest. “The wine, the song, the blood and the war, everything is to forget her, to forget me,” Aditya rues in the teaser.

Ponniyin Selvan is the most ambitious movie of director Mani Ratnam. The epic period drama is split into two parts. The film is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s iconic five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan. The novel tells the story of Arulmozhi Varman, who eventually became Rajaraja Chola I.

Also Read |Ponniyin Selvan: History versus curiosity over onscreen portrayal of mighty Cholas

Besides Vikram and Aishwarya Rai, the film also stars Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is due in cinemas on September 30.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 06:58:24 pm
