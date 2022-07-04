scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 new poster features actor Vikram as Prince Aditya Karikalan, see photo

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 aka PS1, the Mani Ratnam's upcoming directorial stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 4, 2022 1:05:11 pm
Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 new poster Actor Vikram will play the role of Aditya Karikalan in the film 1200Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 new poster: Actor Vikram will play the role of Aditya Karikalan in the film. (Photo: Lyca Productions/Twitter)

The makers of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming directorial Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 have released the film’s new poster featuring actor Vikram. The actor will play the role of Prince Aditya Karikalan in the movie. This is the second poster of the film featuring the actor.

Sharing the actor’s look, the makers wrote, “Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan! #PS1 🗡 @madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam.” Ponniyin Selvan will release in two parts, and the first part will open in cinemas on September 30.

While the makers of the film, Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, released the motion poster of the film recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from the film was also shared earlier.

Aishwarya is all set to make her acting come back with this Mani Ratnam directorial. Set in the 10th century, the film features her as Nandini, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan and Trisha as Kundavai.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj. It is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s eponymous Tamil novel that was serialised in the 1950s.

PS 1 will reportedly track the factional power struggles within the Chola empire, with enemies of the state acting as catalysts. The story is set in the tumultuous period before Ponniyin Selvan, later known as Rajaraja Chola, became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chancePremium
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...Premium
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...
More Premium Stories >>

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 30.

JULY 4 SALE! Only for our international readers, monthly pricing starting at just $2.50

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

farah khan
Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman’s vintage photos, courtesy Farah Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement