Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 new poster features actor Vikram as Prince Aditya Karikalan, see photo

July 4, 2022 1:05:11 pm
The makers of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming directorial Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 have released the film’s new poster featuring actor Vikram. The actor will play the role of Prince Aditya Karikalan in the movie. This is the second poster of the film featuring the actor.
Sharing the actor’s look, the makers wrote, “Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan! #PS1 🗡 @madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam.” Ponniyin Selvan will release in two parts, and the first part will open in cinemas on September 30.
Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan! #PS1 🗡@madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam pic.twitter.com/bCf7RE9Q7E
— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 4, 2022
While the makers of the film, Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, released the motion poster of the film recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from the film was also shared earlier.
Look out! Brace yourself.
Get ready for an adventure.
The Cholas are coming! #PS1 🗡@madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam pic.twitter.com/wdB0vc8oxQ
— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 2, 2022
View this post on Instagram
Aishwarya is all set to make her acting come back with this Mani Ratnam directorial. Set in the 10th century, the film features her as Nandini, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan and Trisha as Kundavai.
Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj. It is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s eponymous Tamil novel that was serialised in the 1950s.
PS 1 will reportedly track the factional power struggles within the Chola empire, with enemies of the state acting as catalysts. The story is set in the tumultuous period before Ponniyin Selvan, later known as Rajaraja Chola, became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history.
Best of Express Premium
Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 30.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-