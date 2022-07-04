Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 new poster features actor Vikram as Prince Aditya Karikalan, see photo

The makers of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming directorial Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 have released the film’s new poster featuring actor Vikram. The actor will play the role of Prince Aditya Karikalan in the movie. This is the second poster of the film featuring the actor.

Sharing the actor’s look, the makers wrote, “Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan! #PS1 🗡 @madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam.” Ponniyin Selvan will release in two parts, and the first part will open in cinemas on September 30.

While the makers of the film, Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, released the motion poster of the film recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from the film was also shared earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya is all set to make her acting come back with this Mani Ratnam directorial. Set in the 10th century, the film features her as Nandini, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan and Trisha as Kundavai.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj. It is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s eponymous Tamil novel that was serialised in the 1950s.

PS 1 will reportedly track the factional power struggles within the Chola empire, with enemies of the state acting as catalysts. The story is set in the tumultuous period before Ponniyin Selvan, later known as Rajaraja Chola, became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 30.