Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan new promo: Watch Pandyas vow to kill Aditha Karikalan, Arulmozhi Varman and Sundara Cholan

A new promo of Ponniyin Selvan 1 features Kishore as Ravidasan, the head of Pandyas, and his gang of assassins taking oath before the young Pandyan prince to kill Aditha Karikalan, Arulmozhi Varman, and Sundara Cholan.

PS1A screenshot from the new promo of PS1.

A new promo of Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been unveiled. It is the first ever promo to feature a scene from the film. It features Kishore as Ravidasan, the head of Pandyas, and his gang of assassins taking oath before the young Pandyan prince to kill Aditha Karikalan, Arulmozhi Varman, and Sundara Cholan.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, a similar video with the voiceover by Kamal Haasan was unveiled. This pack of Pandyas is called Aabathudavigal, who wants to avenge the death of Veerapandian, the king of the Pandya dynasty. He gets beheaded by Aditha Karikala Cholan, who then takes the head around the country.

Aabathudavigal along with Nandini are the antagonists in the upcoming film, which stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Trisha, and many others. The movie has music by AR Rahman, and it is set to be released on September 3o.

ALSO READ |Is Ponniyin Selvan the Tamil Game of Thrones? Mani Ratnam has a hilarious response

Ponniyin Selvan, a two-part film, is based on the novel series by Kalki Krishnamurthy, which came out as a weekly series from 1951 to 1954.

The series is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 400 crore. The pre-booking for the movie has been phenomenal according to film trade analysts, who predict that it might earn more than Rs 150 crore in its first weekend.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 06:33:27 pm
