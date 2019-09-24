Ponniyin Selvan to go on floors in November

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan adaptation is expected to go on floors in November. We hear the star cast will shoot extensively in a forest in Thailand for three months.

According to sources, major portions of the film will be finished by March 2020. “Along with lead actors, more than 3000 extras are set to join the shooting schedule, which will go on for 100 days,” added the source.

Besides Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Parthiban, the speculated star cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Amala Paul, Keerthy Suresh and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Apparently, Mani Ratnam has asked his actors to grow long hair for their roles.

While Jayam Ravi is expected to play Arulmozhi Varman, Parthiban, Karthi and Vikram are likely to be seen as Periya Pazhuvettaiyar, Vallavarayan Vandiyadevan and Aditya Karikalan, respectively. Further, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is rumoured to play a dual role – Nandhini and Mandakini. However, an official word is awaited.

Theatre artiste Elango Kumaravel, who was last seen in Radha Mohan’s Kaatrin Mozhi, will co-write the screenplay of the Ponniyin Selvan adaptation along with Mani Ratnam. Reliance Entertainment is expected to bankroll this magnum opus.

Apparently, Mani Ratnam is planning to release the adaptation of the five-volume novel in two parts.

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan and a few more actors tried to make celebrated historical novel Ponniyin Selvan, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, into a movie, but it never materialised.

Additionally, Soundarya Rajinikanth, who directed Kochadaiiyaan, will explore Ponniyin Selvan on the digital platform. Sooriya Prathap will be directing the MX Player series.