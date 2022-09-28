Ponniyin Selvan makers pay epic tribute to Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in this video. Watch

A brilliantly edited video clip, with scenes from Thalapathy and Nayakan, was shared by Lyca Productions on social media today as a tribute to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the two iconic actors of Indian cinema. The clip, which was first played at the audio launch of Ponniyin Selvan 1, has become viral on social media as it has impressed the fans of both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Here’s the clip:

Sharing the clip, a Twitter user wrote, “How will you top this edit tomorrow @LycaProductions. That’s going to be a even bigger task (Sic).” Another wrote, “This is my whole childhood man (sic).”

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have acted together in more than a dozen films like Ninaithale Inikkum, Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum, and Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu. They later decided to stop collaborating for their success. Yet, over the years, the giants of Tamil cinema have always exhibited good camaraderie, and the clip is a testament to it.

The two icons came together for the audio launch to show their support for Mani Ratnam and Ponniyin Selvan 1. Rajinikanth spoke at length at the audio launch praising the work of Amarar Kalki and expressing his excitement to watch PS1. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan, who once wanted to make Ponniyin Selvan himself, admired Mani Ratnam for protecting his dream and making it possible after all these years.

Ponniyin Selvan, made in two parts, is set to be released in theatres on September 30. The Tamil film will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.