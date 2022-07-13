Ponniyin Selvan I: Vikram dubs for Aditya Karikalan in five languages, watch video

Madras Talkies, the production house which is bankrolling the upcoming big-budget spectacle Ponniyin Selvan, on Wednesday released a behind-the-scenes video showing Vikram dubbing for his character, Aditya Karikalan. The star is not just dubbing in Tamil but has also dubbed for his character in four other languages, including Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

The video shows Vikram’s grasp over all these languages as he delivers the same dialogue in different languages without losing the force and intensity of the performance.

Vikram was recently admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he experienced mild chest discomfort. However, before he could address the issue, a section of the media reported that he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack. And the news spread like wildfire before the hospital and the official spokesperson of Vikram issued a clarification.

Vikram’s son Dhruv also rubbished the reports of heart attack and requested fans not to worry. Vikram’s hospitalisation, however, kept him from attending the teaser launch event of Ponniyin Selvan, which was held in Chennai last week.

Vikram later addressed the heart attack rumours during the audio launch event of his other movie Cobra. “There was a mild chest discomfort. I went to the hospital only for that. But it was blown out of proportion. I am doing well. When all of you are there with me nothing will happen to me. My family, friends, fans and you are there for me,” Vikram said at the audio launch of Cobra.

He also recalled, “Before coming to movies, I did an ad film, Chola T. In that I had played a Chola king. I could have even been Aditya Karikalan. That ad was shot by a cameraman called Chag, there was another technician called Subramani, and a person named Dileep composed the jingles. Today, I have played the role of Aditya Karikalan in the epic movie Ponniyin Selvan, which is directed by the director of my dreams, Mani Ratnam sir. The man who was Dileep then went on to won two Oscars and became world famous as AR Rahman. It proves that if we had a goal, dream and worked towards it, you can scale great heights.”

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is due in cinemas on September 30.