Ponniyin Selvan I box office collection day 8: Mani Ratnam’s film breaks more international records, nears Rs 350 crore worldwide

Director Mani Ratnam’s historical epic, Ponniyin Selvan: I, has crossed the Rs 325 crore mark globally after eight days of release, an India Today report quoted trade analyst Trinath as saying. The multi-starrer has also crossed a couple of notable milestones at the international box office. The film’s budget has been disputed, with some claiming that the original Rs 500 crore figure has been split between two parts.

PS: I is now only the second Tamil film in history to have made more than $5 million (Rs 41 crore) at the US box office, after Shankar’s 2.0. It is also the first Tamil film to have made more than $1.5 million in Australia, and more than £1 million in the UK. The Hindi version of the film has made around Rs 14 crore so far, and is expected to conclude its run with around Rs 20 crore.

On its second Friday, the film is estimated to have made around Rs 9 crore across languages, according to tracking site Sacnilk. The film had an overall occupancy of around 45% on day eight of release. Its seven-day worldwide breakdown is as follows: Day 1 – Rs 78.29 cr, Day 2 – Rs 60.16 cr, Day 3 – Rs 64.42 cr, Day 4 – Rs 25.37 cr, Day 5 – Rs 30.21 cr, Day 6 – Rs 29.40 cr, Day 7 – Rs 20.74 crore. In India, PS: 1 has grossed over Rs 200 crore.

PS: I is the top opening-week grosser in Tamil cinema history, outperforming Bigil and Vikram, and according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, is heading towards the Rs 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. It is only the fifth Tamil film in history to have made more than Rs 300 crore worldwide, after 2.0, Kabali, Enthiran and Vikram.

Based on a five-part series of novels by Kalki, PS: I was released in theatres on September 30 in five languages — Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film stars Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and others. A second installment has already been filmed, and will likely be released next year.