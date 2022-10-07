scorecardresearch
Ponniyin Selvan I box office day collection 7: Mani Ratnam’s epic is now the top first-week grosser in Tamil Nadu

Ponniyin Selvan I box office collection day 7: Mani Ratnam's period epic has become the biggest first-week grosser in Tamil Nadu, and has made more than Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Ponniyin Selvan IKarthi in Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Director Mani Ratnam’s period epic Ponniyin Selvan: I has delivered the best performance ever for a Tamil film in its first week, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. This means that the film has outperformed the likes of Vikram and Bigil. The film has crossed several significant milestones already, including passing the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office. By doing so, PS: I has joined a short list of Tamil films to have made more than Rs 300.

It is only the fifth Tamil film ever to cross this milestone. The other movies on this list include 2.0, Kabali, Enthiran and Vikram. Three of those films star Rajinikanth, while Vikram featured Kamal Haasan in the lead role. PS: I also boasts a stellar star cast that includes Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and others.

 

Also read |How true is Ponniyin Selvan 1 to history, Kalki’s magnum opus? A historian distinguishes fact from fiction, points out a few glaring errors

The film is estimated to have made around Rs 11.5 crore across India on Thursday, according to Sacnilk. In Tamil Nadu, the overall collections stand at over Rs 130 crore, with occupancy on day seven at over 46%. So far, its six-day worldwide collection breakdown is: Day 1 – Rs 78.29 cr, Day 2 – Rs 60.16 cr, Day 3 – Rs 64.42 cr, Day 4 – Rs 25.37 cr, Day 5 – Rs 30.21 cr, Day 6 – Rs 29.40 cr.

The film is also performing exceedingly well overseas, with more than $4.6 million in the US, over $1.7 million in its opening weekend in the UAE. It is also the first Tamil film ever to make more than £1 million in the UK.

PS: I is based on the epic five-part novel by Kalki. The film has received positive reviews. The Indian Express’ Kirubhakar Purushotaman wrote that Mani Ratnam retains the book’s flavour ‘and neither intellectualises it nor dumbs it down’

