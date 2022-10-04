Ponniyin Selvan I box office collection day 4: Mani Ratnam’s epic crosses Rs 250 crore mark worldwide; big week expected

Director Mani Ratnam’s epic film Ponniyin Selvan: I had a great hold on Monday, registering a double-digit figure in Tamil Nadu state alone. In the Hindi markets, the film is expected to have added around Rs 1.25 crore, taking its total Hindi collections to nearly Rs 9 crore, according to a Pinkvilla report. In the Hindi market, the film could do figures of around Rs 12 crore in its first week, and Rs 18 crore lifetime.

But it’s a different story altogether in Tamil Nadu. The film is already pacing ahead of major Tamil releases such as Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Ajith’s Valimai. PS: I grossed Rs 80 crore worldwide on its first day, and Rs 200 crore globally in its first weekend, according to official reports. PS: I made a $4.1 million in its first three days in the US. It is the third-fastest Tamil film to achieve the Rs 200 crore milestone, behind two Rajinikanth-starrers, 2.0 and Kabali. Acording to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has passed the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide in four days.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan tweeted on Tuesday, “#PonniyinSelvan had one of the BEST Mondays in Kollywood with a double digit figure at the TN BO.” The film actually showed growth in its first three days in TN, signalling positive word-of-mouth. And considering that this is a festive week, the business is expected to boom through the next few days as well.

The film’s primary source of competition is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. But by now it is clear that both films are catering to separate demographics, and aren’t threatening to cannibalise each other’s box office.

Based on the epic novel by Kalki, the film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. The second part was shot simultaneously with the first, and will be released next year.