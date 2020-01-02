Ponniyin Selvan first poster: Mani Ratnam’s period film looks regal

The first poster of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan was released online. The first poster of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan was released online.

The first poster of Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan is out. The poster features an elegant sword with two panthers adorning the handle. The tagline reads, ‘Beginning of a Golden Era’.

Ponniyin Selvan is said to be based on the Tamil novel of the same name by Kalki. The five volumes of the book narrate the story of the early days of Rajaraja Chola I who became a great emperor of the Chola dynasty.

The film stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rajesh and Keerthy Suresh among others.

With all your blessings we have begun a big journey! https://t.co/1eg5OQa5tS — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) January 2, 2020

Aishwarya Rai had earlier said, “Mani is my guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country. I have had the honour, privilege and joy of working with him right in the beginning of my career and several times later. It is an easy yes to work with that kind of cinematic brilliance.”

Ponniyin Selvan also boasts of a top-notch crew including the likes of music director AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi Varman, editor Sreekar Prasad and production designer Thotta Tharani. While the story has been credited to novel writer Kalki, the screenplay has been written by Mani Ratnam and Kumaravel with dialogues by Jeyamohan.

Also Read | Vairamuthu not a part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan?

There is no lyricist mentioned in the poster of Ponniyin Selvan. Vairamuthu had earlier said that he was penning the lyrics of the Mani Ratnam directorial. However, after sexual misconduct allegations emerged against the lyricist in the wake of the MeToo movement, there has been no clarity about his involvement in the project. In December last year, a reliable source told indianexpress.com that Vairamuthu is not a part of the ambitious project.

The filming of Ponniyin Selvan began in Bangkok in December.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd