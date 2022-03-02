Ponniyin Selvan first look posters: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi look majestic as warrior kings and queens

Without much fanfare or hype, Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions on Wednesday unveiled several first look posters which revealed the looks of the main cast in Ponniyin Selvan.

In one poster, we see Vikram on a horse trying to grab a royal sword from the ground. In another poster, Karthi is dressed like a magician and he seems to be putting up quite a performance. Yet another poster shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as royalty, oozing elegance, grace and grit. And then we see Trisha as a young and happy princess. There is also a poster of Jayam Ravi as a warrior prince resting on a knee with his blood-stained sword in the middle of a battleground.

Wishing our Producer Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday!

The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th! 🗡#PS1 #PS1FirstLooks @LycaProductions #Vikram pic.twitter.com/Iym3pkotrN — Madras Talkies (@MadrasTalkies_) March 2, 2022

The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th! 🗡#PS1 #PS1FirstLooks @LycaProductions @actor_jayamravi pic.twitter.com/wkgRsitcy4 — Madras Talkies (@MadrasTalkies_) March 2, 2022

The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th! 🗡#PS1 #PS1FirstLooks @LycaProductions @Karthi_Offl pic.twitter.com/GI2hKC53qg — Madras Talkies (@MadrasTalkies_) March 2, 2022

The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th! 🗡#PS1 #PS1FirstLooks @LycaProductions #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/Gp0ajFlwvi — Madras Talkies (@MadrasTalkies_) March 2, 2022

The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th! 🗡#PS1 #PS1FirstLooks @LycaProductions @trishtrashers pic.twitter.com/cbpx4w7Z1e — Madras Talkies (@MadrasTalkies_) March 2, 2022

The posters from the costume drama suggest that director Mani Ratnam has doubled down on his unique sense of visual style to give us an unforgettable big screen experience.

Ponniyin Selvan will release in two parts. And the first part will open in cinemas on September 30 this year.

The movie is based on the epic period novel written by iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy. The five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan narrates the story of Arulmozhi Varman, who eventually became Rajaraja Chola I. The king built the beautiful Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur, one of the largest temples in India. It is said that a major part of the film’s budget was used to recreate majestic temples built during the period as film shootings are not allowed inside historically relevant temples in Tamil Nadu.

The film, with music by Oscar winner AR Rahman, is set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.