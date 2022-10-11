Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office: Mani Ratnam’s big screen spectacle crosses Rs 400 crore globally

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan has been minting money at the box office ever since its release on September 30 and now, the film has crossed the big milestone of collecting over Rs 400 crore. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Mani Ratnam’s film has collected Rs 400 crore gross worldwide and is the third Kollywood film to do so after 2.0 and Vikram.

The movie starring, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Aishwarya Lakshmi in pivotal roles, tells the story of the Chola empire and their ruler Raja Raja Chola. The film had already made history in Tamil Nadu after it crossed the lifetime collection of Viswasam and Baahubali 2 to become an all-time rank two grosser in the state, with collections upwards of Rs 150 cr.

#PS1 joins the exclusive ₹ 400 Crs WW Gross Club.. Only the 3rd #Kollywood movie after #2Point0 and #Vikram to join the club! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 11, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is the theatrical adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel by the same name, which was published in five parts between 1950- 1954. The film, which was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, faced competition in the Hindi belt with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha. However, that didn’t slow down Mani Ratnam’s directorial. The film had received a lot of acclaim for film industry stalwarts Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan amongst others.

On the day of the release, the film opened to high footfalls, becoming the biggest opening for Tamil cinema worldwide. The film made Rs 80 crore on its first day. PS1 is the first film in the announced two-part series. The second part of the film is expected to release in 2023.