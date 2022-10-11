scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office: Mani Ratnam’s big screen spectacle crosses Rs 400 crore globally

Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Tamil magnum opus is breaking records at the box office.

Ponniyin Selvan 1Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1, is unstoppable at the box office.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan has been minting money at the box office ever since its release on September 30 and now, the film has crossed the big milestone of collecting over Rs 400 crore. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Mani Ratnam’s film has collected Rs 400 crore gross worldwide and is the third Kollywood film to do so after 2.0 and Vikram.

The movie starring, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Aishwarya Lakshmi in pivotal roles, tells the story of the Chola empire and their ruler Raja Raja Chola. The film had already made history in Tamil Nadu after it crossed the lifetime collection of Viswasam and Baahubali 2 to become an all-time rank two grosser in the state, with collections upwards of Rs 150 cr.

Also Read |Who is Oomai Rani, the guardian angel of Arulmozhi Varman, in Ponniyin Selvan 1?

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is the theatrical adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel by the same name, which was published in five parts between 1950- 1954. The film, which was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, faced competition in the Hindi belt with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha. However, that didn’t slow down Mani Ratnam’s directorial. The film had received a lot of acclaim for film industry stalwarts Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan amongst others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...Premium
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...

On the day of the release, the film opened to high footfalls, becoming the biggest opening for Tamil cinema worldwide. The film made Rs 80 crore on its first day. PS1 is the first film in the announced two-part series. The second part of the film is expected to release in 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 09:47:10 am
Next Story

Stock Market Today: Sensex slips nearly 150 points in opening deals, Nifty dips below 17,200-mark on weak global cues

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

amitabh bachchan
On the sets with Amitabh Bachchan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement