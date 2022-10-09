scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection Day 9: Mani Ratnam’s film sees 100 per cent jump on second weekend, here’s how much it earned

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection Day 9: Mani Ratnam's film sees a massive jump on its second weekend. Here's how much it has minted till now.

Ponniyin Selvan review: Jayam Ravi as and in PS1Jayam Ravi in Ponniyin Selvan (Screenshot/ YouTube trailer)

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan continues to cross new milestones with each passing weekend. The film had a terrific opening in southern states, while the Hindi version performed fairly decently. However, it has performed far above expectations on its second weekend and earned Rs 1.50 crore on Day 9, bringing its total (in Hindi) to Rs 16.50 crore. The Hindi version of the film is looking at a lifetime collection of Rs 25 crore. The film faced Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha as a challenge, but steamrolled over the gangster drama.

Also Read |A Tamil king or a Hindu king? Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan:I caught in a 21st-century debate

The Hindi figures are as follows:

Day 1 – Rs. 1.85 crore
Day 2 – Rs. 2.50 crore
Day 3 – Rs. 3.25 crore
Day 4 – Rs. 1.40 crore
Day 5 – Rs. 1.75 crore
Day 6 – Rs. 2.50 crore
Day 7 – Rs. 1 crore
Day 8 – Rs. 75 lakh
Day 9 – Rs. 1.50 crore
Total: Rs. Rs. 16.50 crore

The historic drama moved by leaps and bounds through the week and crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide, despite a slight drop. The film has braved the onslaught of new releases and has continued to do astounding business in the south. It is the top opening-week grosser in Tamil cinema history, beating Bigil and Vikram, and according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, is charging towards the Rs 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone. It is only the fifth Tamil film in history to have made more than Rs 300 crore worldwide, after 2.0, Kabali, Enthiran and Vikram.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan
The Sunday Profile: KCR in avatar ‘Bharat’Premium
The Sunday Profile: KCR in avatar ‘Bharat’

The big budget south films have raced far ahead of Bollywood this year, including RRR, KGF 2 and now Ponniyin Selvan. Star-studded Bollywood films including Laal Singh Chaddha and four of Akshay Kumar’s films flopped at the box office, though Brahmastra’s success did somewhat redeem the film’s industry bad luck this year.

PS-1, based on Kalki’s works, released in theatres on September 30 in five languages — Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film stars Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and others. The second film is expected to release next year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 08:53:29 am
Next Story

On her first visit to Chandigarh, Murmu witnesses IAF prowess

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

gauri khan birthday
Gauri Khan turns 52: Her thoughts on husband Shah Rukh Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement