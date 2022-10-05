Ponniyin Selvan box office collection Day 5: Mani Ratnam’s epic is the fastest film to cross Rs 100 cr mark in Tamil Nadu

Director Mani Ratnam’s ambitious Ponniyin Selvan: I is having a great run at the box office. On Tuesday — its fifth day of release — the film collected Rs 27.5 crore in India. Its total now stands at an impressive Rs 165.5 crore, approximately. The Dussehra holidays have helped the movie greatly, with the film expected to make around Rs 205-210 crore domestically in its first week, reported Pinkvilla.

So far, its five-day collection breakdown is: Friday – Rs 38.50 crore, Saturday – Rs 35.50 crore, Sunday – Rs 39 crore, Monday – Rs 25 crore, Tuesday – Rs 27.50 crore, bringing in the total of Rs 165.5 crore domestically. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark after minting Rs 18.5 crore in the state on Tuesday. The movie has earned more than what Sarkar and Bigil did in their first week in the state. PS-1 is now aiming to break the record of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram by crossing the Rs 175 crore by the end of its second week.

However, Ponniyin Selvan did witness a slight drop in major states in the past couple of days, except in Andhra Pradesh.

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus is based on a five-part novel of the same name penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It’s a movie that Ratnam has wanted to make for the past 40 years, and went through its own set of hurdles to see the light of the day. The period drama stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 released in cinemas on September 30.