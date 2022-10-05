scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection Day 5: Mani Ratnam’s epic is the fastest film to cross Rs 100 cr mark in Tamil Nadu

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection Day 5: The multi-starrer has been having a fantastic run at the box office, and is expected to surpass Vikram's collection in Tamil Nadu before the end of the second week.

aishwarya raiAishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini in PS-1.

Director Mani Ratnam’s ambitious Ponniyin Selvan: I is having a great run at the box office. On Tuesday — its fifth day of release — the film collected Rs 27.5 crore in India. Its total now stands at an impressive Rs 165.5 crore, approximately. The Dussehra holidays have helped the movie greatly, with the film expected to make around Rs 205-210 crore domestically in its first week, reported Pinkvilla.

So far, its five-day collection breakdown is: Friday – Rs 38.50 crore, Saturday – Rs 35.50 crore, Sunday – Rs 39 crore, Monday – Rs 25 crore, Tuesday – Rs 27.50 crore, bringing in the total of Rs 165.5 crore domestically. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark after minting Rs 18.5 crore in the state on Tuesday. The movie has earned more than what Sarkar and Bigil did in their first week in the state. PS-1 is now aiming to break the record of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram by crossing the Rs 175 crore by the end of its second week.

Also Read |Ponniyin Selvan I box office collection day 4: Mani Ratnam’s epic crosses Rs 250 crore mark worldwide; big week expected

However, Ponniyin Selvan did witness a slight drop in major states in the past couple of days, except in Andhra Pradesh.

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus is based on a five-part novel of the same name penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It’s a movie that Ratnam has wanted to make for the past 40 years, and went through its own set of hurdles to see the light of the day. The period drama stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

Ponniyin Selvan 1 released in cinemas on September 30.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 09:39:14 am
Next Story

Bandra Worli Sea Link accident: Five killed in collision between ambulance and four cars

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: Here are some cute moments from their pre-wedding celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement