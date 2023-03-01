scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Ponniyin Selvan 2 BTS video: Karthi promises never-seen-before spectacle as Jayam Ravi teases Ponniyin’s death, watch

Mani Ratnam is returning with Ponniyin Selvan 2 after part one's crushing success at the box office. The film will release this April.

PS2Karthi and Jayam Ravi will be seen in PS2.
Listen to this article
Ponniyin Selvan 2 BTS video: Karthi promises never-seen-before spectacle as Jayam Ravi teases Ponniyin’s death, watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

There is some good news for fans of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The makers on Wednesday released a behind-the-scene video of the feature’s part two, where Jayam Ravi and Karthi are seen discussing some plot details of PS1 as well as the sequel, Ponniyin Selvan 2.

In the short clip, actors Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Vikram greet the audience, even as they tease what the viewers can expect from the second installment. While Ravi, who played the titular role, suggested his character might be dead after the attack on him and his crew towards the end of PS1, Karthi hyped the anticipation around the release by saying, “You will witness something you have not seen before.”

On the other hand, Vikram said the viewers will get a better understanding of the “love story that took a villainous turn”. His character, the crown prince Adithya Karikalan, was madly in love with Nandini, who marries into another tribe, leaving him with a deep sense of betrayal and distrust. Aishwarya Rai is said to be playing dual roles in Ponniyin Selvan, the queen Nandini, and Oomai Rani, a mysterious saviour type figure, who makes an appearance right towards the end of Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Also Read
Haleetha Shameem
Halitha Shameem accuses Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam makers of plagiarism: '...
R Madhavan
Madhavan drops look for upcoming project, fans ask ‘Why are you ageing ba...
Pathu Thala
Makers of Silambarasan's Pathu Thala promise 'huge surprise'
shruti haasan
Shruti Haasan says she got a nose job, fillers to look 'prettier': ‘It's ...
Also Read |What the success of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ tells us about historical fiction

The first part of Ponniyin Selvan was a huge success minting over Rs 500 crore globally, and was received favourably by critics, with special praise reserved for its visuals, director Mani Ratnam, and actors Karthi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya made her comeback to the movies with the historical epic centered around the Chola dynasty, after last being seen in the 2018 release Fanney Khan, where she shared screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan 2 will release in cinemas on April 28.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 14:28 IST
Next Story

China says will train foreign astronauts for space station

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar
Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close