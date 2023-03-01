Ponniyin Selvan 2 BTS video: Karthi promises never-seen-before spectacle as Jayam Ravi teases Ponniyin’s death, watch

There is some good news for fans of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The makers on Wednesday released a behind-the-scene video of the feature’s part two, where Jayam Ravi and Karthi are seen discussing some plot details of PS1 as well as the sequel, Ponniyin Selvan 2.

In the short clip, actors Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Vikram greet the audience, even as they tease what the viewers can expect from the second installment. While Ravi, who played the titular role, suggested his character might be dead after the attack on him and his crew towards the end of PS1, Karthi hyped the anticipation around the release by saying, “You will witness something you have not seen before.”

On the other hand, Vikram said the viewers will get a better understanding of the “love story that took a villainous turn”. His character, the crown prince Adithya Karikalan, was madly in love with Nandini, who marries into another tribe, leaving him with a deep sense of betrayal and distrust. Aishwarya Rai is said to be playing dual roles in Ponniyin Selvan, the queen Nandini, and Oomai Rani, a mysterious saviour type figure, who makes an appearance right towards the end of Ponniyin Selvan 1.

The first part of Ponniyin Selvan was a huge success minting over Rs 500 crore globally, and was received favourably by critics, with special praise reserved for its visuals, director Mani Ratnam, and actors Karthi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya made her comeback to the movies with the historical epic centered around the Chola dynasty, after last being seen in the 2018 release Fanney Khan, where she shared screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan 2 will release in cinemas on April 28.