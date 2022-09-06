Ponniyin Selvan trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a grand historical spectacle with Aishwarya Rai and Vikram

The trailer of Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (PS1) is out. The film, said to be Ratnam’s most ambitious project ever, stars Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

The trailer of PS1 promises a grand spectacle. The video offers a sneak peek at a tale of war, love and betrayal, packed with exquisite and lavish set pieces. The trailer also introduces the main characters in this tale—with Vikram as Aditya, Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman, a man who wants to rise to power, Trisha as Kundavai and Aishwarya Rai as Queen Nandini, who seems to have some ulterior motives.

In the teaser of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, there were hints that the main drama in the movie is likely to stem from the romance between Aditya (Vikram) and Nandini (Aishwarya). In the teaser, Vikram’s Aditya can be seen pining for his love. “The wine, the song, the blood and the war, everything is to forget her, to forget me,” Aditya says in the teaser.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 will hit screens on September 30. The movie is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s iconic five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan. It also marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s return to the big screen after over four years.