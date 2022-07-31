scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan song Ponni Nadhi: Mani Ratnam-AR Rahman deliver a chartbuster

Ponniyin Selvan’s first song Ponni Nadhi sings of the river Cauvery and how it contributed to the prosperity of the Chola kingdom.

July 31, 2022 8:23:06 pm
Ponniyin Selvan song Ponni Nadhi: The song exalts the river Cauvery (aka Ponni), which was the main reason behind the prosperity of the Chola kingdom.

Ponniyin Selvan‘s first song, titled Ponni Nadhi is out. The song Ponni Nadhi exalts the river Cauvery (aka Ponni), which was the main reason behind the prosperity of the Chola kingdom. The song is likely to be set at the beginning of the film when Vallavaraiyan Vandhiyatheva (played by Karthi) travels through the Chola land to pass on the message he secretly carries from Aditya Karikalan (Vikram).

The song starts with a wonderful line praising the land of Chola: “Neer Satham kettadhume nel poothu nikkum, uli satham kettadhume kal poothu nikkum, pagai satham kettathum vil puthu nikkum, chozhathin perumai koora sol poothu nikkum.” The line can be loosely translated to, “At the sound of water, paddy will bloom. At the sound of a chisel, stones will bloom. At the sound of the enemy, the arrows will. And to praise the land of Cholas, the words themselves will bloom.” Composed by AR Rahman, the song is rousing and energetic.

Watch Ponniyin Selvan part 1 song Ponni Nadhi in Tamil here:

Watch Ponniyin Selvan part 1 song Ponni Nadhi in Hindi here:

The long-in-gestation adaptation of the novel by the same name is being made in two parts, which were shot simultaneously. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 1, based on the novel series by Amarar Kalki, also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Parthiban and Jayam Ravi. The five-part novel tells the story of Arulmozhi Varman who becomes Raja Raja Cholan I, the famous king of the Chola Kingdom. The king is known for building Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur.

Tamil writer Jeyamohan penned the dialogues for the film, while Mani Ratnam and Elango Kumaravel have written the screenplay. Co-produced by Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan has Sreekar Prasad as its editor and Ravi Varamn as the cinematographer.

See some photos from Ponniyin Selvan part 1 song Ponni Nadhi’s launch event: 

The pan-India film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 30.

