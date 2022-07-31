Ponniyin Selvan song Ponni Nadhi: Mani Ratnam-AR Rahman deliver a chartbuster

July 31, 2022 8:23:06 pm
Ponniyin Selvan‘s first song, titled Ponni Nadhi is out. The song Ponni Nadhi exalts the river Cauvery (aka Ponni), which was the main reason behind the prosperity of the Chola kingdom. The song is likely to be set at the beginning of the film when Vallavaraiyan Vandhiyatheva (played by Karthi) travels through the Chola land to pass on the message he secretly carries from Aditya Karikalan (Vikram).
The song starts with a wonderful line praising the land of Chola: “Neer Satham kettadhume nel poothu nikkum, uli satham kettadhume kal poothu nikkum, pagai satham kettathum vil puthu nikkum, chozhathin perumai koora sol poothu nikkum.” The line can be loosely translated to, “At the sound of water, paddy will bloom. At the sound of a chisel, stones will bloom. At the sound of the enemy, the arrows will. And to praise the land of Cholas, the words themselves will bloom.” Composed by AR Rahman, the song is rousing and energetic.
Watch Ponniyin Selvan part 1 song Ponni Nadhi in Tamil here:
Watch Ponniyin Selvan part 1 song Ponni Nadhi in Hindi here:
The long-in-gestation adaptation of the novel by the same name is being made in two parts, which were shot simultaneously. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 1, based on the novel series by Amarar Kalki, also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Parthiban and Jayam Ravi. The five-part novel tells the story of Arulmozhi Varman who becomes Raja Raja Cholan I, the famous king of the Chola Kingdom. The king is known for building Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur.
Tamil writer Jeyamohan penned the dialogues for the film, while Mani Ratnam and Elango Kumaravel have written the screenplay. Co-produced by Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan has Sreekar Prasad as its editor and Ravi Varamn as the cinematographer.
See some photos from Ponniyin Selvan part 1 song Ponni Nadhi’s launch event:
How many love for this TRIO 😍✨ from PONNIYIN SELVAN 🗡️ @actor_jayamravi #Jayaram @Karthi_Offl#PonniNadhi #PS1FirstSingle#ManiRatnam #ARRahman #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan @madrastalkies_ @LycaProductions @arrahman @tipsofficial @primevideoin @expressavenue
📸 @arun_capture1 pic.twitter.com/DCqcM09vi7
— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 31, 2022
“Working on this film has been a dream!” – @Karthi_Offl #PS1 #PonniNadhi #ManiRatnam @arrahman @LycaProductions @actor_jayamravi #Jayaram pic.twitter.com/EzTffvBrqW
— Madras Talkies (@MadrasTalkies_) July 31, 2022
“Your reaction & excitement today for #PonniNadhi validates all the hard work that has gone into this!” – @actor_jayamravi #PS1 #PS1FirstSingle #ManiRatnam @arrahman @LycaProductions @Karthi_Offl #Jayaram pic.twitter.com/aJAr4anaiH
— Madras Talkies (@MadrasTalkies_) July 31, 2022
The pan-India film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 30.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Latest News
Healthy eating: For breakfast tomorrow, try this super-quick high-protein dish
How the experience of ‘The Hundred’, WBBL helped Smriti Mandhana add more shots in T20Is
Germany argues over nuclear shutdown amid gas supply worries
Japanese video journalist detained at Myanmar protest march
Explained: What’s driving the power struggle in Iraq?
Indian men’s table tennis team marches into semifinals of CWG
Ramos, ex-Philippine leader who helped oust dictator, dies
NIA conducts searches at multiple locations across country in two separate Islamic State-related cases
Key mover behind MVA, BJP detractor Sanjay Raut now under ED glare
Watch: CWG gets taste of Indo-Pak rivalry as India bowler make merry
Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest car owner
Iconic Tripura palace to be turned into museum celebrating royal history, Tagore links