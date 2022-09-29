Ponniyin Selvan 1 release and review LIVE UPDATES

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 releases in theatres on Friday. Starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar and Vikram Prabhu in significant roles, PS 1 has been in the making since 2019 and in a recent interview, Jayam Ravi revealed that both the parts of the film were shot in 150 days.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy, which was first published in 1955. Talking about adapting the book into a film, Mani Ratnam told Film Companion, “I think when you converted it (novel) into a script, you have to follow some spine and go with it. My writer told me the best line I heard before the film. He said, ‘Read the book once, throw it away and then you write.’”

Vikram, who plays the role of Aditha Karikalan, the crown prince and the commander of Northern troops in Sundara Chola’s reign, recently spoke to PTI about the ensemble cast and said, “It’s a very rare thing to feel comfortable and not feel threatened by your co-actors. It’s very rare that you want them to excel in what they’re doing and want to keep up with that.” Praising Karthi and Jayam Ravi, he said, “Karthi carries the whole film on his shoulder. The whole story goes through his character… It’s not straight at all, there are so many ups and downs. It’s a crazy trip for him. It’s a trippy character. And Ravi’s character is again something else, very different where he’s so composed and he’s so calm but there’s so much confusion and so many things going on in his head. At the same time, he has to be princely. And so these are roles that as actors you really want to get into.”