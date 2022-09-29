scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Live now

Ponniyin Selvan 1 release and review LIVE UPDATES

Ponniyin Selvan 1 movie review, movie launch Live Updates: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus is all set to release in theatres this Friday. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, among others.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 29, 2022 5:37:07 pm
Ponniyin Selvan 1Ponniyin Selvan 1 review and release live updates: The Mani Ratnam film releases in theatres on Friday.

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 releases in theatres on Friday. Starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar and Vikram Prabhu in significant roles, PS 1 has been in the making since 2019 and in a recent interview, Jayam Ravi revealed that both the parts of the film were shot in 150 days.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy, which was first published in 1955. Talking about adapting the book into a film, Mani Ratnam told Film Companion, “I think when you converted it (novel) into a script, you have to follow some spine and go with it. My writer told me the best line I heard before the film. He said, ‘Read the book once, throw it away and then you write.’”

Also Read |Tracing the journey of Ponniyin Selvan – one big dream of MGR, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam

Vikram, who plays the role of Aditha Karikalan, the crown prince and the commander of Northern troops in Sundara Chola’s reign, recently spoke to PTI about the ensemble cast and said, “It’s a very rare thing to feel comfortable and not feel threatened by your co-actors. It’s very rare that you want them to excel in what they’re doing and want to keep up with that.” Praising Karthi and Jayam Ravi, he said, “Karthi carries the whole film on his shoulder. The whole story goes through his character… It’s not straight at all, there are so many ups and downs. It’s a crazy trip for him. It’s a trippy character. And Ravi’s character is again something else, very different where he’s so composed and he’s so calm but there’s so much confusion and so many things going on in his head. At the same time, he has to be princely. And so these are roles that as actors you really want to get into.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Ponniyin Selvan 1.

17:37 (IST)29 Sep 2022
Don't miss this selfie of Aishwarya Rai and Trisha from Ponniyin Selvan 1 set

Actor Trisha, who essays the role of Princess Kundavai in the upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, posted a picture of herself with her co-actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Twitter a few days ahead of the film's release. Aishwarya plays the role of Queen Nandini in the Mani Ratnam directorial.

17:28 (IST)29 Sep 2022
PS1 to get a grand opening at box office in southern states

The trade experts expects that PS:1’s opening day collection will be around Rs 25 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. The film’s global box office is expected to be around Rs 70 crore. If the predictions come true, the first-three day worldwide collection of this film will be upwards of Rs 150 crore. Rakesh Gowthaman, who manages Chennai’s popular twin-screen Vettri Theatres said, "People who have read the book, who have not gone to a theatre in a long time, would want to watch this film on the big screen. I know a 75-year-old person and the last film he watched in the theatre was Baahubali 2; now, he wants to come to cinemas to watch this film. The crowd we are going to see is going to have a lot of family audience and senior citizens. This is not the crowd we saw for Vikram or KGF 2. If the movie is a good watch, it might break the record of Vikram in Tamil Nadu." 

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has generated a lot of interest in cinemagoers. Rakesh Gowthaman, who manages Chennai’s popular twin-screen Vettri Theatres, told indianexpress.com, "People who have read the book, who have not gone to a theatre in a long time, would want to watch this film on the big screen. I know a 75-year-old person and the last film he watched in the theatre was Baahubali 2; now, he wants to come to cinemas to watch this film. The crowd we are going to see is going to have a lot of family audience and senior citizens. This is not the crowd we saw for Vikram or KGF 2. If the movie is a good watch, it might break the record of Vikram in Tamil Nadu."

PS 1 will face competition in the Hindi belt from Vikram Vedha, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. It’s said that the movie may open to Rs 2 crore in box office receipts in the north Indian circuit. Even in that case, it’s still a good start for an original Tamil film. If it generates good word of mouth, the movie may perform better.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 05:26:44 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments