Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan 1 posters: Aishwarya Rai is the face of vengeance in Mani Ratnam’s epic

Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fourth collaboration with Mani Ratnam. She made her screen debut with Ratnam's cult classic Iruvar (1997). And she played the female lead in Ratnam's Guru and Raavanan.

July 6, 2022 2:46:22 pm
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ponniyin Selvan.

The makers of the upcoming magnum opus shared a new character poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She is playing the role of Nandini in the movie, which is helmed by Mani Ratnam. “Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor!,” tweeted Madras Talkies, the banner which is bankrolling the two-part epic along with Lyca Productions.

In the poster, Aishwarya looks like a very compassionate queen. But, looks can be deceiving. It is said Nandini is the main antagonist of the movie, which is set against the backdrop of the Chola empire.

The movie is based on the epic period novel written by iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy. The five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan narrates the story of Arulmozhi Varman, who eventually became Rajaraja Chola I.

Ponniyin Selvan is Mani Ratnam’s most-ambitious film yet in terms of scale, scope and budget. It is his first costume drama, which is a fictionalized account of the Chola dynasty. It has a sprawling star cast, including Aishwarya, Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, Trisha, Asihwariya Lekshmi, Sobhita, Sarath Kumar, Parthiban and Lal among others.

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have kick-started the promotions for the movie by releasing a new poster every day. Earlier they unveiled the character looks of Vikram and Karthi.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is due in cinemas on September 30.

