Thursday, July 07, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan 1 poster: Trisha is Princess Kundavai, the face of courage

Trisha is playing the role of Princess Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 7, 2022 2:45:09 pm
Trisha in Ponniyin Selvan 1.

The first look of Trisha from upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 was released on Thursday. Trisha is playing the role of Princess Kundavai in the movie, which is written and directed by Mani Ratnam. “In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai!,” Madras Talkies, which is bankrolling the project, tweeted while unveiling the poster.

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have been releasing the character looks and details of the main star cast as they have kick-started the promotions for the movie, two months ahead of its release. Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look as queen Nandini was unveiled. She is said to be the main antagonist in the epic saga. The makers had also released the looks of Vikram as Prince Aditya Karikalan and Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, a spy and a warrior.

The buzz is that the makers are planning to unveil the teaser of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 on Friday, giving the audience a glimpse of Mani Ratnam’s most ambitious movie yet. The teaser is said to be launched at a grand event in Chennai.

The two-part epic, also starring Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R Sarathkumar, R Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman, is set against the backdrop of the Chola empire. It is based on the fictional novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is due in cinemas on September 30.

