Ponniyin Selvan 1 OTT release: When and where to watch Mani Ratnam’s historical drama starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

After making waves at the box office, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is all set to start streaming on Prime Video from November 4. The period drama, based on a historical fiction novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, tells the story of the early days of Arulmozhi Varman, who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and others, was released in theatres on September 30, and became one of the biggest pan-Indian films of the year. It was released across India in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. According to the LetsCinema portal, the film is now available to rent on Prime Video, and will be available to stream on Prime Video on November 4.

#PonniyinSelvan part 1 now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for ₹199 The film will be available for prime customers from November 4th. pic.twitter.com/PeSTenaDue — LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 27, 2022

PS:1 has earned Rs 464.09 crore worldwide, making it the second-biggest Tamil film of all time after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0. The film received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Mani Ratnam has said that directing PS: I was like a dream come true moment for him. In a press conference in Mumbai, he had said, “PS (Ponniyin Selvan) has been a dream for a very long time, since the time I first read the book during my school days. I neither thought I’d ever get into films nor did I think I’d make it. But it’s always been my calling.”

“It was so spectacular, as a wish, as a story, as an adventure and several people have tried to do this before and they have not been able to because of one reason, they wanted to leave it for me, so I’m so happy, that I get to make it and get to make it at this time, when the technology has improved tremendously. So we are able to do it with lot more comfort, lot more authenticity and to be able to do it with this kind of cast and crew, who in fact are not just right for the role but also are right for the film. So, it’s very special. And thank you to each one of them, thank you to the producer who trusted us and gave us the money to go ahead and do it,” he had added.