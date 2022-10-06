Ponniyin Selvan 1: Karthi pens a note of gratitude for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

Actor Karthi is elated with the response his latest Tamil release Ponniyin Selvan 1 has received from the audience. The actor, who played the role of warrior prince Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan in director Mani Ratnam’s film, is all the more happy and humbled with the support and encouragement from veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

While Kamal watched the film with Karthi and Vikram, Rajinikanth called the cast members and congratulated them for their work in PS1. Karthi took to social media to express gratitude to both the superstars. He penned individual notes for Kamal and Rajinikanth.

For Kamal, Karthi wrote, “Kamal sir you have always inspired us to seek bigger goals and set higher standards in cinema but more importantly you have taught us to love and respect one another and how to express that in these moments. Lots of love and respect.”

For Rajinikanth, the actor wrote, “Rajini sir, A call from you is extremely special. Your courtesy to reach out to others to appreciate their work and the joy that you give us is always endearing. Thank you sir. Lots of love and respects.”

Check out Karthi’s post:

Ponniyin Selvan 1 opened to a great response on September 30. The film within 6 days of its release has already collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

PS1 boasts a strong line up of actors. Besides Karthi, the movie stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.