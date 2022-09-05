Ponniyin Selvan 1: Makers reveal intense first look of Jayaram and Kishore

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan 1 on Monday released the first look posters of actors Jayaram and Kishore from the much-awaited film. The period drama, which also stars Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban, is said to be Mani Ratnam’s most ambitious project ever.

Malayalam actor Jayaram will be playing the role of the clever court spy Alwarkkadiyan Nambi in Ponniyin Selvan 1. Madras Talkies, the production house behind PS1, described the character as the ‘master of whispers’. A tweet on Madras Talkies’ handle read, “Nothing skips the ears of this court spy! Meet #Jayaram, our very own Master of Whispers! Alwarkkadiyan Nambi! #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing.”

In the first look poster, Jayaram is seen watching something intently as he tries to not make his presence felt. Check out the look:

The production house also revealed the first look of actor Kishore, who will be playing the role of an assassin in Ponniyin Selvan 1. In the poster, Kishore sports a big beard and an intense look. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, ”Wielding his dagger, this Pandiyan assassin is one to watch out for! Here comes @actorkishore as Ravidasan! #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing.”

Ponniyin Selvan 1 will hit screens on September 30. The movie is an adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical novel by the same name.