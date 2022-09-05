scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan 1: Makers reveal intense first look of Jayaram and Kishore

While Jayaram plays the court spy, Kishore will be seen as the ‘Pandiyan assassin’ in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Ponniyin SelvanJayaram and Kishore in Ponniyin Selvan 1. (Photo: Madras Talkies/Twitter)

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan 1 on Monday released the first look posters of actors Jayaram and Kishore from the much-awaited film. The period drama, which also stars Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban, is said to be Mani Ratnam’s most ambitious project ever.

Malayalam actor Jayaram will be playing the role of the clever court spy Alwarkkadiyan Nambi in Ponniyin Selvan 1. Madras Talkies, the production house behind PS1, described the character as the ‘master of whispers’. A tweet on Madras Talkies’ handle read, “Nothing skips the ears of this court spy! Meet #Jayaram, our very own Master of Whispers! Alwarkkadiyan Nambi! #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing.”

In the first look poster, Jayaram is seen watching something intently as he tries to not make his presence felt. Check out the look:

Also Read |Ponniyin Selvan: History versus curiosity over onscreen portrayal of mighty Cholas

The production house also revealed the first look of actor Kishore, who will be playing the role of an assassin in Ponniyin Selvan 1. In the poster, Kishore sports a big beard and an intense look. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, ”Wielding his dagger, this Pandiyan assassin is one to watch out for! Here comes @actorkishore as Ravidasan! #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing.”

Ponniyin Selvan 1 will hit screens on September 30. The movie is an adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical novel by the same name.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 09:51:11 pm
Next Story

Cricketer Arshdeep’s Wikipedia page vandalised: Who can edit which pages, what happens if you put wrong info

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement