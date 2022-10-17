Ponniyin Selvan box office: Mani Ratnam’s epic becomes first Kollywood film to cross Rs 200 cr in Tamil Nadu

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s epic historical drama Ponniyin Selvan: 1 has shattered all domestic and international box office records. After overtaking Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to become the top-grossing film in Tamil cinema, Ponniyin Selvan has now achieved the feat of crossing Rs 200 cr mark in Tamil Nadu.

According to trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan, the film touched the milestone in its 17th day, becoming the first Tamil film to do so in the history. Even at the global box office, Ponniyin Selvan is inching towards Rs 450 cr mark.

“#PonniyinSelvan zooms past ₹200 cr milestone at the TN BO today[17th Day]. First ever film in the history of Kollywood to achieve this gigantic feat,” Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted.

#PonniyinSelvan ZOOMS past ₹200 cr milestone at the TN BO today[17th Day]. First ever film in the history of Kollywood to achieve this GIGANTIC feat.#PonniyinSelvan1 #PS1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 16, 2022

#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office Week 1 – ₹ 308.59 cr

Week 2 – ₹ 107.35 cr

Week 3

Day 1 – ₹ 6.76 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 12.80 cr

Total – ₹ 435.50 cr#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 16, 2022

According to trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, Ponniyin Selvan has managed to bring in senior citizens to cinema halls, which has ensured the film’s steady business despite being in its third week.

“PonniyanSelvan still going super strong in #TN in its 3rd weekend, after losing steam in other states. #PS1 is extraordinary due to huge surge of senior citizens (most visiting theatres after years) & family audiences. Becomes highest collecting Tamil film of all times in #TN,” he tweeted.

#PonniyanSelvan still going super strong in #TN in its 3rd weekend, after losing steam in other states. #PS1 is extraordinary due to huge surge of senior citizens (most visiting theatres after years) & family audiences. Becomes highest collecting Tamil film of all times in #TN! pic.twitter.com/WZSvUZQWYE — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 17, 2022

PS: 1, starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, has shown no signs of slowing down since its release on September 30. The film debuted at the Tamil Nadu box office by bringing in over Rs 22 crore in the collection. Its worldwide gross on day one was about Rs 80 crore- the highest for a Mani Ratnam film.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is based on the historical fiction series of books by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. It’s a fictitious account of the ascent of Arulmozhi Varman aka Raja Raja Cholan as the king of one of the greatest empires in India. The sequel of the film is expected to release in the summer of 2023.