Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office: Mani Ratnam film mints Rs 500 crore in 50 days, Vikram says ‘tell me this is not a dream’

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has minted Rs 500 crore worldwide in 50 days of its theatrical release. The film recently released on Amazon Prime Video.

ponniyin selvan 1 box officePonniyin Selvan 1 crosses the Rs 500 crore mark.

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 has completed 50 days in theatres and on the 50th day, the makers announced that the film has minted Rs 500 crore worldwide. Producers Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions shared the news on their social media handles. Vikram, the film’s lead actor, shared the announcement and wrote, “Somebody pls pinch me.. & tell me this is not a dream. #PonniyinSelvan.”

Alongside Vikram, the film also starred Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi among many others.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 crossed the Rs 400 crore mark within 12 days of its release. However, the collections started dropping after its second week. In its third week, the film managed to reach the Rs 450 crore mark and now, almost a month later, the film has breached the Rs 500 crore mark. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is one of the many pan-India hits that the country saw this year. Before PS 1, films like RRR, KGF Chapter 2 clocked big numbers at the box office.

The Hindi collections of PS1 were not as impressive. As per Bollywood Hungama, the lifetime collection of the film in the Hindi belt is Rs 25.12 crore.

Also Read |Ponniyin Selvan I: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus is a crash course in how to overcomplicate a straightforward story

The movie recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video and it seems like even with the OTT release, there were many who went to theatres to watch the film.

Based on Kalki’s books of the same name, Mani Ratnam’s film is set to have a sequel as well. However, a release date for the same is yet to be announced. Mani Ratnam, in an earlier interview with Film Companion, said that the novels can be “made into 5 or 10 different films.” He said, “Kalki’s novel goes through one character called Vandiyadevan, and through him, we travel and meet everyone else. I think that’s the path we have all taken to convert a five-part book into a two-part film. There are some parts you should know how you skip and crunch. And some characters you leave out. And try to be honest within this.”

