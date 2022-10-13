Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection: Mani Ratnam’s period film inches towards 450 crores

There’s no stopping Ponniyin Selvan 1! The film recently touched the Rs 400-crore mark on Day 12. Now, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film is expected to earn about Rs 410 (worldwide collection) crore by the end of its thirteenth day at the box office. The film is set to continue its box-office domination till Diwali.

“It will have a good run till Diwali, and even after the new releases, it will be running in a good number of theatres. Currently, it is doing really well across Tamil Nadu and in overseas marker,” Ramesh said. When asked about the approximate lifetime collection of the film, he says, “I expect the film to earn more than Rs 500 crore (worldwide collection) by the end of its theatrical run. However, it is an immensely profitable venture. It is said that the film has earned more than the budget of both parts combined. So, the second part is a profitable venture even before its release.”

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan, the two-part film, is the book adaptation of Amarar Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s novel of the same name. It is historical fiction based on the Chola kingdom in the 10th century. It tells the story of Arulmozhi Varman aka Raja Raja Chola 1. Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are part of the film’s star cast. AR Rahman composed the music for the film.

PS 2 is expected to be released seven months from now in 2023.