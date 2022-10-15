scorecardresearch
Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection: Mani Ratnam’s epic overtakes Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to become the top-grossing film in Tamil cinema

Ponniyin Selvan is currently inching towards Rs 450-crore mark at the global box office.

This has been the year that the titans of Tamil cinema have made a comeback. First, it was Kamal Haasan, who was going through a long rough patch with failures like Vishwaroopam 2. He made a resounding comeback with the blockbuster Vikram. According to reports, the film earned about Rs 423 at the global box office. And now, director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 has surpassed the number according to trade analysts.

Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and wrote, “#PS1 overtakes #Vikram to become All-time No.1 Grosser in TN.” He further claimed that the film has done unprecedented business in the overseas market. The film has collected Rs 50 crore from the US market, which is a new record for a Tamil film. The film is still at the top of the charts in Singapore and Malaysia.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is expected to zoom past the Rs 450-crore-mark in a couple of days.

Starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is based on the historical fiction series of books by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. It’s a fictitious account of the ascent of Arulmozhi Varman aka Raja Raja Cholan as the king of one of the greatest empires in India. The film has music by AR Rahman.

The second part of the film has been already shot, and according to Mani Ratnam, it will be released in another six to seven months.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 01:30:34 pm
