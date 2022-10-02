Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection Day 2: Mani Ratnam’s historical drama shatters new records, here’s how much it earned

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan Part I continues to shatter records at the box office. After a terrific opening, the historical drama is speculated to have crossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide. The star-studded film that features Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others had collected around Rs 80 crore on its opening day, making it the biggest Tamil opener at the Worldwide Box Office, and will see a more rapid increase during the festive holidays.

The film had opened to Rs 25 crore in Tamil Nadu and earned Rs 34.25 crore overseas. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had tweeted the figures.

#PonniyinSelvan TN – ₹ 25.86 cr

AP/TS – ₹ 5.93 cr

KA – ₹ 5.04 cr

KL – ₹ 3.70 cr

ROI – ₹ 3.51 cr

OS – ₹ 34.25 cr [Reported Locs] Total – ₹ 78.29 cr BIGGEST Kollywood opening of 2022 at the WW Box Office.#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 1, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan had faced stiff competition from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha, but the Hindi crime thriller failed to have an impressive opening, despite strong word of mouth.Vikram Vedha had earned approximately Rs 11.56 cr on its opening day.

Ponniyin Selvan: I, based on Kalki’s popular works, has received glowing reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Kirubhakar Purushothaman hailed it as a ‘faithful’ and ‘brilliant’ adaptation with no dull moments. In his review, he wrote, “Mani Ratnam understands Kalki’s novel is a mainstream page-turner, so he retains its flavour and neither intellectualises it nor dumbs it down.”