Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan I box office collection Day 6: Mani Ratnam’s film blazes past Rs 300 crore worldwide, beats Rajinikanth’s Kabali in the US

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 6: Mani Ratnam's historical epic is setting benchmarks for Tamil cinema worldwide.

Ponniyin Selvan crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I has crossed another milestone. The film, starring Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi among others, has passed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The historical drama has earned $4.61 million (Rs 37 crore) in the US, beating the $4.58 million lifetime haul of Rajinikanth’s Kabali. PS: I is now the second biggest Tamil film of all time in the US, behind only 2.0.

Also Read |Mani Ratnam wanted Rekha to play Aishwarya Rai’s role in Ponniyin Selvan in the 80s, reveals why Rajinikanth is not part of film

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures, “USA  Box Office: Wednesday Oct 5th 4:00 PM PST 1. #PS1 – $144 K 2. #GodFather – $104 K 3. #TheGhost – $12 K.”

Ponniyin Selvan had a terrific opening in India and beat all Tamil releases this year in terms of first weekend collections including. So far, its five-day collection breakdown is: Friday – Rs 38.50 crore, Saturday – Rs 35.50 crore, Sunday – Rs 39 crore, Monday – Rs 25 crore, Tuesday – Rs 27.50 crore, and is expected to have made Rs 20 crore on its sixth day.  The film outperformed Ajith’s Valimai and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. It has since passed the Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone. The film continued to show a solid performance at the box office, and the Dussehra festivities have given the film a further boost. The Hindi version of the film has also been doing well, giving stiff competition to Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha.

PS: I is based on a five-part novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It has been a passion project for Mani Ratnam for many years, however, the film had to face numerous hurdles to finally reach the theatres.

Ponniyin Selvan has often been compared to SS Rajamouli’s epics, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s large-scale dramas in terms of scale. However, Mani Ratnam has maintained that his approach was entirely different. “Subhashakran (producer of Ponniyin Selvan) asked me if it would be like Baahubali. I said no it won’t be. He later asked if it would be like Padmaavat. I said no. Then he asked how else will it be. I said I am planning to make like what Amarar Kalki had written,” he had said at the audio launch event of the film.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 09:46:12 am
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 09:46:12 am
