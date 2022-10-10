scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Mani Ratnam’s film is ‘rewriting records’, crosses Rs 350 cr globally

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 10: The historical drama, released on September 30, has smashed all records and shows no sign of stopping. The film has now crossed Rs 350 cr mark globally.

Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam, has emerged as a box office success. (Photo: Screengrab, Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is on a rampage. The acclaimed historical drama has crossed Rs 350 crore mark world-wide in just ten days. After an impressive week one–with rave reviews and despite competition from Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha– in which Ponniyin Selvan had grossed more than 300 cores globally, the film added more than Rs 50 crore in its second weekend.

The film has also scripted history in Tamil Nadu, as it has crossed the lifetime collection of Viswasam and Baahubali2 to become all-time rank two grosser in the state, with collections in the north of Rs 150 cr.

According to according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Ponniyin Selvan in Tamil Nadu is now only behind this year’s blockbuster Vikram, which had clocked more than Rs 190 crore gross in the state.

Also Read: |Ponniyin Selvan box office collection Day 9: Mani Ratnam’s film sees 100 per cent jump on second weekend, here’s how much it earned

Ponniyin Selvan has also become the first non-Rajinikanth starrer in decades to become all-time number one Tamil movie in USA. According to the analyst, the film, with its collections of $5,545,000, has overtaken Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer sci-fi blockbuster 2.0, which had collected $5,509,317.

PS-1 is also now this year’s highest grossing Indian movie in UK, ahead of blockbusters like KGF: Chapter 2, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Bollywood smash hit Brahmastra. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film a “box office monster” and tweeted that Ponniyin Selvan is rewriting record books in Tamil Nadu.

Based on Kalki’s works, PS-1 released in theatres on September 30 in five languages — Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film stars Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and others. The second film is expected to release 2023 summer.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 10:56:51 am
