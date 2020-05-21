Ponmagal Vandhal trailer: Jyotika’s courtroom drama is dark, intense

Ponmagal Vandhal will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 29. Ponmagal Vandhal will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 29.

The trailer of upcoming Tamil movie Ponmagal Vandhal was released by its producer Suriya on Thursday. The Jyotika starrer, arguably, begins a new chapter in the business of Tamil cinema, as it is the first high-profile movie to bypass the theater route and premiere worldwide directly on a streaming platform.

Ponmagal Vandhal is the title of a dreamy iconic song which was originally composed for Shivaji Ganeshan’s Sorgam (1970). It is such a cheery title for a movie, which seemingly revolves around the worst nightmare of a defence lawyer trying to seek justice in a controversial case. The film is written and directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, and has an intense and gloomy tone.

Judging by the trailer, Jyotika’s character rides against popular opinion to get justice. The movie revolves around Jyothika’s Venba who takes up a serial murder case and argues to correct the wrongful conviction of a person. What seemingly follows is a lot of negative press, abuses and threats.

“The gripping legal drama, while being local in its narrative, is an engrossing story that will keep the audience at the edge of their seat,” said Ponmagal Vandhal’s co-producer Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

The courtroom drama boasts of an ensemble cast, including Jyotika, K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiban, Pandiarajan, Pratap Pothen and Thiagarajan.

Ponmagal Vandhal premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 29.

