Ponmagal Vandhal movie release LIVE UPDATES

Starring Jyotika in the lead role, Ponmagal Vandhal is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film also features R Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Pandiarajan, Pratap Pothen and Thiagarajan.
After the coronavirus-induced lockdown led to the closing of all theaters across the country, some films are being released on OTT platforms.
Directed by JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal is a courtroom drama where Jyothika’s Venba is fighting for justice.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Jyothika spoke about her recent movie choices and said, “I think I have become more responsible. I have kids, and I want them to be proud of me. I have friends from different circles of life – working and non-working. I learn a lot, and I feel that a lot has to be spoken. I would like to be a voice. And I think women still need that support. I have been blessed and lucky to get some scripts. When I get them, I really leave no stone unturned to get them out there.”
She added, “I want to be part of a film because me being part of it makes that film big. I leave my kids back home, and I want to feel like I am doing some good work when I step out. And I want to tell my children and family the quality work I do every morning.”
R Sarath Kumar tweeted, "Excellent film, need of the hour message, par excellence performance by Jyothika, well engineered by Fredrick, kudos to the entire team #PonmagalVandhaal #Jyothika #SuryaSivakumar"