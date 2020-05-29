Ponmagal Vandhal movie release LIVE UPDATES

Ponmagal Vandhal is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Ponmagal Vandhal is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Starring Jyotika in the lead role, Ponmagal Vandhal is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film also features R Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Pandiarajan, Pratap Pothen and Thiagarajan.

After the coronavirus-induced lockdown led to the closing of all theaters across the country, some films are being released on OTT platforms.

Directed by JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal is a courtroom drama where Jyothika’s Venba is fighting for justice.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Jyothika spoke about her recent movie choices and said, “I think I have become more responsible. I have kids, and I want them to be proud of me. I have friends from different circles of life – working and non-working. I learn a lot, and I feel that a lot has to be spoken. I would like to be a voice. And I think women still need that support. I have been blessed and lucky to get some scripts. When I get them, I really leave no stone unturned to get them out there.”

She added, “I want to be part of a film because me being part of it makes that film big. I leave my kids back home, and I want to feel like I am doing some good work when I step out. And I want to tell my children and family the quality work I do every morning.”