Police seize bottles of beer, liquor from Ramya Krishnan’s car

8 bottles of liquor and 2 crates of beer were found in Ramya Krishnan’s car. (Photo: Ramya Krishnan/Facebook) 8 bottles of liquor and 2 crates of beer were found in Ramya Krishnan’s car. (Photo: Ramya Krishnan/Facebook)

Police on Thursday night seized eight bottles of liquor and two crates of beer from actor Ramya Krishnan’s car during a routine toll plaza check on East Coast Road in Chennai. After confiscating the liquor bottles, the cops arrested the driver, but he was later released on bail.

A police officer told The New Indian Express, “On Thursday night, a regular vehicle check was conducted on ECR, when vehicles coming from Mahabalipuram in Chengalpattu district towards Chennai were stopped. Similarly, a Toyota Innova Crysta belonging to the actor was stopped at Muthukadu check post and police found two crates of beer and eight bottles of liquor inside the vehicle.”

Even though liquor sales have opened in other districts of Tamil Nadu, all Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) outlets remain closed in Chennai as it is a “red zone”. This has led to many people travelling to nearby Puducherry to procure alcohol.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd