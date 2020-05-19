PLAYLIST: Sid Sriram’s greatest hits

Sid Sriram turns 30 today. (Photo: Sid Sriram/Facebook) Sid Sriram turns 30 today. (Photo: Sid Sriram/Facebook)

An alumnus of Berklee College of Music, Sid Sriram began his career by releasing original songs for about seven years. But it was Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s “Adiye”, for Mani Ratnam’s Kadal (2013), which put him on the map. And he became a household name after “Thalli Pogathey” took the country’s music scene by storm.

Some of Sid Sriram’s biggest hits span across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. As the singer turns a year older today, we have made a list of his best songs so far.

1) Yennai Maatrum Kadhale

2) Thalli Pogathey





3) Maruvaarthai





4) Kurumba





5) Kannaana Kanney

6) Pularaddha/Kadalalle





7) Thaarame Thaarame





8) Inkem Inkem

9) Parayuvaan

10) Samajavaragamana





Which is your favourite Sid Sriram song?

