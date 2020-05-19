PLAYLIST: Sid Sriram’s greatest hits

An alumnus of Berklee College of Music, Sid Sriram began his career by releasing original songs for about seven years. But it was Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s “Adiye”, for Mani Ratnam’s Kadal (2013), which put him on the map. And he became a household name after “Thalli Pogathey” took the country’s music scene by storm.
Some of Sid Sriram’s biggest hits span across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. As the singer turns a year older today, we have made a list of his best songs so far.
1) Yennai Maatrum Kadhale
2) Thalli Pogathey
3) Maruvaarthai
4) Kurumba
5) Kannaana Kanney
6) Pularaddha/Kadalalle
7) Thaarame Thaarame
8) Inkem Inkem
9) Parayuvaan
10) Samajavaragamana
Which is your favourite Sid Sriram song?
