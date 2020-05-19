Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
COVID19

PLAYLIST: Sid Sriram’s greatest hits

As singer Sid Sriram turns a year older today, we have made a list of his best songs so far.

Written by Manoj Kumar R | Bengaluru | Updated: May 19, 2020 12:55:49 pm
Sid Sriram Sid Sriram turns 30 today. (Photo: Sid Sriram/Facebook)

An alumnus of Berklee College of Music, Sid Sriram began his career by releasing original songs for about seven years. But it was Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s “Adiye”, for Mani Ratnam’s Kadal (2013), which put him on the map. And he became a household name after “Thalli Pogathey” took the country’s music scene by storm.

Some of Sid Sriram’s biggest hits span across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. As the singer turns a year older today, we have made a list of his best songs so far.

1) Yennai Maatrum Kadhale

2) Thalli Pogathey

3) Maruvaarthai

4) Kurumba

5) Kannaana Kanney

6) Pularaddha/Kadalalle

7) Thaarame Thaarame

8) Inkem Inkem

9) Parayuvaan

10) Samajavaragamana

Which is your favourite Sid Sriram song?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Multiplex Association of India releases ‘enhanced safety plan’ for cinema halls
Multiplex Association of India releases ‘enhanced safety plan’ for cinema halls

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement