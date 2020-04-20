Amazon Prime Video removes Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero over plagiarism allegations

Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero has been accused of plagiarism. Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero has been accused of plagiarism.

Actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan’s latest release, Hero, has been removed from Amazon Prime Video following a court order in a case of plagiarism against the movie. The Madras High Court recently issued an interjection order against the streaming of the movie in OTT platforms and airing on television channel, while hearing a petition filed by filmmaker Bosco Prabhu.

In the light of the court order, Amazon Prime Video has made Hero unavailable for streaming, while Sun TV, which owns the film’s satellite rights, has put out its plan to premiere it on its channel on May 1.

For the uninitiated, Bosco Prabhu, who assisted director Atlee, has accused director PS Mithran of stealing his story for Hero. He has claimed that he had submitted the story to the South Indian Writers’ Association with the title Verti in 2017.

It is worth noting that filmmaker K Bagyaraj, the head of the writers’ union, sent a communication on the matter. In his note, Bagyaraj advised Mithran to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Bosco as the union found the story of Hero and Bosco’s unmade movie to be the same.

Mithran, however, refused to accept the union’s decision. He faulted the procedure of comparing the core plot ideas of two scripts, instead of their screenplays.

Bosco later moved the High Court against the director and the producer of Hero.

Starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, Hero tells an origin story of a masked vigilante. The movie also takes its inspiration from Shankar’s Gentleman (1993), which revolved around the protagonist who robbed the government to fund free education for all. The movie came out during the Christmas holidays last year to mixed reviews.

