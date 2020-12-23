Pisasu 2: Andrea Jeremiah shares the story behind her ‘hauntingly beautiful’ photo

Andrea Jeremiah in Pisasu 2 (Photo: Andrea Jeremiah/Instagram)

Andrea Jeremiah took to her Instagram page to share the story behind the first look poster of her upcoming movie Pisasu 2. In the horror film, which is written and directed by Mysskin, she plays an Anglo-Indian character. Andrea noted that she found similarities between her character and her family lineage.

“On the left is a picture of my maternal grandmother, taken when she was a young girl. Her name was Heather and with her dark blonde hair & greyish blue eyes, she never looked like she belonged here (sic),” wrote Andrea, while sharing the original picture that inspired her first look.

Mysskin wanted to reimagine the old photograph with Andrea in it. “When @directormysskin first narrated the story to me, I immediately drew parallels between the character & my own family lineage. I dug out these old photographs and sent them to him. He called me immediately to say that this picture was so hauntingly beautiful and he wanted to recreate it for the first look of my character in his film. And so that’s what we did (sic),” she recalled.

Pisasu 2 is the sequel to the hit horror drama, which came out in 2014.

In the meantime, Andrea is waiting for the release of Master, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

