Confirmed: Ajith to star in Tamil remake of Pink

Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Friday confirmed that his maiden Tamil production with Ajith in the lead is the remake of Bollywood film Pink. His clarification comes after months of speculation.

The Mr India producer revealed that it was Ajith who expressed his interest in the Tamil remake of Pink. He also revealed that even his late wife Sridevi was happy about Ajith’s suggestion. “Ajith suggested remaking Pink in Tamil. She (Sridevi) immediately agreed with him as she thought it was the most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film,” Boney said in a statement.

While shooting for English Vinglish, Ajith had promised Sridevi that he will do a film in Tamil with her husband Boney Kapoor.

“I am extremely happy about embarking on my production venture in South Industry, particularly in Tamil that has always been a special zone for me. In fact, it has been a long journey involving both Ajith and me to collaborate for a film, which he took up as a sheer commitment from the time he shared screen space with my wife Sridevi in English Vinglish,” added the MOM producer.

2016 Bollywood film Pink was written by Shoojit Sircar, Ritesh Shah and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury helmed the project, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari among others.

Thala 59 was launched on Friday in Chennai. The Tamil remake will be helmed by director H Vinoth. “I have been following the work of Vinoth, who owns an impeccable cult of filmmaking. Especially, his previous release Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru had amazed me incredibly for its raw and realistic treatment. The way he chooses unique story premises and transfuses them with engrossing narration assured me that he will be the right person to materialize Pink in Tamil,” Boney Kapoor said.

The filmmakers have plans to finish the project soon and release it on May 1, 2019, coinciding with Ajith’s birthday. Boney also revealed that he will be doing another film with Ajith. The project will go on floors next July and will hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

Ajith is currently waiting for the release of Viswasam, which is getting ready to hit the screens for Pongal.