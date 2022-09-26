scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Pictures from sets of Surya 42 leaked, makers warn of dire consequence

A few pictures from the sets of Suriya's upcoming film, which is tentatively-titled Suriya 42, were leaked online. Makers request everyone not to share them

Suriya and Siva (Image: Twitter/Suriya)Suriya and Siva (Image: Twitter/Suriya)

Leaked images and videos from the film sets have become a common trend with every other film falling prey to such menace. Earlier, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram faced such an issue, and recently video clips from the sets of Varisu were leaked online. Now, pictures and video clips from Suriya 42 sets have found their way to social media much to the shock of the makers. In response, Studio Green, makers of the upcoming film, have released an official statement requesting everyone not to share such leaked content online. The makers also stated that copyright infringement action will be taken against such miscreants.

Images of Disha Patani and Suriya from the sets of Suriya 42 were making the rounds of social media. In one such leaked image, Disha Patani is seen in pink attire. The picture also features the film’s director Siva. A clip, allegedly from the sets of the film, reveals a scene set in a beachside restaurant.

ALSO READ |Suriya 42 motion poster: Forget pan-India, actor goes pan-world with Siva’s period spectacle

In response, Studio Green released a statement, which read, “Every single work involves blood and sweat of the entire team. We want to gift the movie as a grand theatrical experience It would be great if you delete/remove the published videos or pictures. We would also like to inform that strict legal actions under ‘Copyright infringement’ will be taken against the ones who continue to do so (sic).”

Here’s the full statement:

Suriya 42, which marks the first collaboration of director Siva and Suriya, is touted to be an ambitious project that is set to be released in ten languages. A promo video of the film promises a fantasy film.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is making her debut in Tamil with the film, which went on floors recently.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 10:03:56 am
Next Story

Anshula Kapoor reveals her favourite exercise; know why it should be a part of your workout routine too

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar, Navya Naveli Nanda, Soha Ali Khan, 12 celebrity photos
Akshay Kumar, Navya Naveli Nanda, Soha Ali Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement