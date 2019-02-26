Pettikadai full movie leaked by Tamilrockers

Tamil social drama Pettikadai has been leaked by Tamilrockers. The piracy website is a repeat offender and has been a pain for production houses and distributors for quite some time now.

Pettikadai is directed and written by Esakki Karvannan. It stars Samuthirakani, Chandini Tamilarasan and Varsha Bollamma.

Tamilrockers regularly uploads high definition versions of new movies — as soon as they are released in some cases. After Rajinikanth’s 2.0 also found its way to the website, the production house Lyca Productions filed an appeal to the Madras High Court, which directed internet service providers to block 12,000 websites, among which more than 2000 were operated by Tamilrockers alone.

Even after that, the site continues to operate. The authorities have failed to stop Tamilrockers as the site keeps changing its domain extension. Even old extensions can be accessed by pirates through what is called proxy servers.

Tamilrockers has not even spared Bollywood and Hollywood films. Some recent Bollywood films it leaked include Gully Boy, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister, Thackeray, Simmba, Zero and so on. It has leaked even web series like Sacred Games.

Tamilrockers has not only successfully evaded authorities, but it has also acquired an audience for itself. The site mostly uploads movies in high definition, which the users can get only after the film has exited the theaters.