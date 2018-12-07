Petta’s second song Ullaallaa will take you back to the 80s

The second song from Petta is out. Titled Ullaallaa, the dance number has an energetic vibe. Producer Sun Pictures shared the lyric video on their official social media pages.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander said he has taken the fun and naughtiness quotient of Ullaallaa from Rajinikanth’s hit comedy film Thillu Millu.

The lyric video features glimpses of Superstar Rajinikanth dancing in his inimitable style and playing the trumpet, giving the song a very retro feel. While lyricist Vivek has penned the song, popular Bollywood singer Naksh Aziz and British playback singer Inno Genga have sung it.

Anirudh Ravichander also thanked fans for the positive response to the first Petta single “Marana Mass”, which was released a few days ago. The lyric video already has over 9 million views on YouTube.

While Rajinikanth is still basking in the massive success of 2.0, Petta is gearing up for the coveted Pongal release and will take on Thala Ajith’s Viswasam.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj of Jigarthanda fame, the film boasts of an all-star cast which includes Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran and Trisha among others.