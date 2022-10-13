Pettaikaali trailer: Vetrimaaran presents a prelude to his Vaadivaasal

Pettaikaali is a web series that is all set to premiere on the streaming platform Aha on October 21. A trailer of the series has been released which promises a rooted story about the world of jallikattu where a person’s pride is determined by his success and failures in vaadivaasal (the place where the traditional sport takes place).

Pettaikaali will be the first web series to be made based on jallikattu.

Here’s the trailer:

“When you grab hold of the bull’s hump, comes a bravery… that’s the boon from God,” says Kishore’s voiceover in the trailer. “Name is important… it’s for the name, wars are being fought for time immemorial,” the narration goes over some brilliant visuals that capture the violence behind the sport and the people who play it.

ALSO READ | Vetri Maaran: A vital link between Tamil cinema and literature

Kalaiyarasan of Madras fame is playing the lead role in the series, while Kishore, Vella Ramamoorthy, Sheelarajkumar are seen in pivotal roles. Going by the trailer, it looks like the web series is about people fighting for their valour through the sport. Santhosh Narayanan has composed music for the show, which has cinematography by Velraj.

It is interesting that Vetri Maaran, who is making Vaadivaasal, a film about jallikattu, has agreed to be associated with the series, which is a bit similar to his upcoming movie. Vaadivaasal is based on the book of the same name, written by CS Chellapa. The film follows the story of a jallikattu champion who wants to tame a bull named Kaari, which killed his father.