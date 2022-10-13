scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Pettaikaali trailer: Vetrimaaran presents a prelude to his Vaadivaasal

Directed by Vetrimaaran's former associate La Rajkumar, web series Pettaikaali has Kalaiyarasan in the lead role.

PettaikaaliPettaikaali will stream on Aha.

Pettaikaali is a web series that is all set to premiere on the streaming platform Aha on October 21. A trailer of the series has been released which promises a rooted story about the world of jallikattu where a person’s pride is determined by his success and failures in vaadivaasal (the place where the traditional sport takes place).

Pettaikaali will be the first web series to be made based on jallikattu.

Here’s the trailer:

“When you grab hold of the bull’s hump, comes a bravery… that’s the boon from God,” says Kishore’s voiceover in the trailer. “Name is important… it’s for the name, wars are being fought for time immemorial,” the narration goes over some brilliant visuals that capture the violence behind the sport and the people who play it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India
ALSO READ |Vetri Maaran: A vital link between Tamil cinema and literature

Kalaiyarasan of Madras fame is playing the lead role in the series, while Kishore, Vella Ramamoorthy, Sheelarajkumar are seen in pivotal roles. Going by the trailer, it looks like the web series is about people fighting for their valour through the sport. Santhosh Narayanan has composed music for the show, which has cinematography by Velraj.

It is interesting that Vetri Maaran, who is making Vaadivaasal, a film about jallikattu, has agreed to be associated with the series, which is a bit similar to his upcoming movie. Vaadivaasal is based on the book of the same name, written by CS Chellapa. The film follows the story of a jallikattu champion who wants to tame a bull named Kaari, which killed his father.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 05:39:55 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru: QR codes at traffic signals for cardiac emergencies likely to be expanded in city

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karwa Chauth 2022
Karwa Chauth 2022: Neetu Kapoor wishes Alia, Ankita Lokhande keeps fast
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement