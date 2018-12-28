Petta movie trailer LIVE UPDATES: It is time to get Rajinified

The trailer of Rajinikanth starrer Petta is finally here and it promises to be a mass entertainer. The film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Trisha, Simran and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others, will hit the big screen on January 10, 2019. The trailer, unlike the teaser of the movie, gives us more insight into the world of Kaali aka Rajinikanth.

“Karthik Subbaraj has taken me back to the 80s. Petta will a very good entertainer, you will enjoy it on Pongal,” Rajinikanth had earlier said at the audio launch of Petta.

Apart from an impressive star cast, the film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Petta has been written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who has early wowed the audience with films like Jigarthanda and Pizza.