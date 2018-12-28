Petta movie trailer LIVE UPDATES: It is time to get Rajinified

The trailer of Rajinikanth starrer Petta is finally here and it promises to be a mass entertainer. The film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Trisha, Simran and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others, will hit the big screen on January 10, 2019. The trailer, unlike the teaser of the movie, gives us more insight into the world of Kaali aka Rajinikanth.
“Karthik Subbaraj has taken me back to the 80s. Petta will a very good entertainer, you will enjoy it on Pongal,” Rajinikanth had earlier said at the audio launch of Petta.
Apart from an impressive star cast, the film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Petta has been written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who has early wowed the audience with films like Jigarthanda and Pizza.
Rajinikanth is looking 20 years younger, say Ram Gopal Varma
Sharing the trailer, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "F*** he’s the one and only SUPER STAR.. @rajinikanth is looking 20 years younger and 30 times more energetic #PettaTrailer"
Rajinikanth is the only superstar, , says Anirudh Ravichander
Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander tweeted, "#PettaTrailer - https://youtu.be/FCB0ZfQ9Rzs
#GetRajinified 💥💥💥 Orey suriyan.. orey chandiran.. Orey Superstar @rajinikanth 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻 Feel the mass 😎 A @karthiksubbaraj padam 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻"
Superstar vera level, says Pa Ranjith
"#Pettatrailer Pakka mass entertainer for sure. Valthukkal @karthiksubbaraj n team http://youtu.be/FCB0ZfQ9Rzs #Superstar Vera level ❤️ @anirudhofficial #PettaPongalParaak 💥waiting," Kaala director Pa Ranjith said via Twitter.
90’s Thalaivar in 2018, says Sathish
Actor Sathish shared on Twitter, "Wowwwwwwww 90’s Thalaivar in 2018 😍😘💪 https://youtu.be/FCB0ZfQ9Rzs #Petta Marana Mass thalaivaaaa @rajinikanth Thank u @karthiksubbaraj bro and @anirudhofficial bro"
Superrr trailer, says M Sasikumar
M Sasikumar posted on Twitter, "Super star ⭐️ superrr trailer ⭐️ super @karthiksubbaraj @sunpictures #PettaTrailer #PettaJan10thParaak"
GET RAJINIFIED, says Dhanush
Dhanush tweeted, "GET RAJINIFIED ... thalaivar rage .. the unstoppable phenomenon continues his style, charisma and Pure MAGIC .. here we go .. #petta trailer .. #superstar #pettaparaak https://youtu.be/FCB0ZfQ9Rzs congratulations @karthiksubbaraj #pongalthiruvizha sweet saapuda Porom !!"
Karthik Subbaraj on Petta trailer
Sharing the trailer, Petta director Karthik Subbaraj wrote on Twitter, "Here it is #PettaTrailer. #GetRajinified folks 😊 https://youtu.be/FCB0ZfQ9Rzs Thanks @sunpictures @anirudhofficial @DOP_Tirru @vivekharshan @kunal_rajan SureshSelvarajan & whole team"
Watch the trailer of Rajinikanth's Petta
Petta is made by fans of Rajinikanth, says Karthik Subbaraj
"Petta is made by fans of Rajinikanth. We put in a lot of thought in filming every single shot of Rajinikanth sir. Vijay Sethupathi is also a big Rajinikanth fan. He told me that one day I will direct Rajinikanth sir in a film. And when it happens, he will play the villain in the project. It was another dream come true moment to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir. He is also a Rajini fan," Karthik Subbaraj said at the audio launch of Petta.
Petta trailer release preponed
The trailer of Rajinikanth starrer Petta will now release at 10:25 am today. It was earlier scheduled to be unveiled at 11 am.