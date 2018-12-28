Petta movie trailer: Superstar Rajinikanth promises a blockbuster for Pongal

We are just 13 days away from the first biggest cultural event of 2019: the release of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta. The trailer of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial has confirmed that the movie will open in cinemas on January 10, bringing Pongal celebrations a few days early for fans of Rajinikanth.

The two and a half minute trailer, which was released on Friday, promises a Rajinikanth we have all been longing to see on the big screen for quite some time now. The trailer begins with the usual hero-introduction build up before Rajinikanth’s Kaali walks into the light revealing his face to the audience. The trailer is a classic Rajinikanth setup: a new guy in town and he is making the lives of bad guys very difficult. We know he is not just hostel warden Kaali, who is loved and celebrated by students under his protection. He has a dark past.

While the bad guys are losing their sleep over Kaali, he is living his life to the fullest among young people and flirting with the character played by Simran. And of course, people who dare to enter his campus without permission must also be ready to meet their maker. Not just fistfights, Kaali is a pro in gunfights too. A gangster like Baasha running from his past?

Director Karthik Subbaraj has also included a moment in the trailer, which serves as a throwback to Rajinikanth’s entry in his debut film Apoorva Raagangal (1975). Kaali throws open the gates of a compound, only this time with sheer confidence as if he knows that he is the Superstar of Tamil cinema.

Vijay Sethupathi plays Rajinikanth’s main rival. We also get glimpses of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha, Bobby Simha and others.