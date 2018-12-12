Petta movie teaser: Rajinikanth film promises out-and-out fun

Petta teaser does what a teaser is supposed to do: it teases a joyful and rebooted version of Superstar Rajinikanth’s onscreen avatar that we have been in love with for over four decades. The teaser was released on Wednesday to mark Thalaivar’s 68th birthday.

Advertising

In a way, the teaser pays tribute to the never-dying charisma and boisterous energy that even Rajinikanth’s shadow can bring to the screen. The teaser engages us with its background score and visuals of the Superstar’s slow-motion walk which hint at Petta being an out-and-out Rajinikanth film. Judging from the teaser, the film is not going to discuss politics (Kaala) or toy with big concepts (2.0). It intends to only celebrate a movie-god, who has reigned over the box office since the 80s.

Director Karthik Subbaraj, by his own admission, a die-hard fan of Rajinikanth, brings back the iconic opening credit that has accompanied most of Rajinikanth’s films since the early 90s. He has even got Anirudh Ravichander to give a peppy twist to musician Deva’s evergreen Rajinikanth theme score. The theme song slowly builds up and makes way for Anirudh’s ‘Marana Mass’ song. And at the end of teaser, we also get to see Rajinikanth wearing the sunglasses in his trademark style.

Watch the teaser of Petta

It’s safe to say that we can hope to see a reinvented Rajinikanth as opposed to the overused Rajinikanth-ism that we are growing tired of.

Advertising

Petta boasts of a star-studded cast. However, we don’t get to see any of them in the teaser as it is entirely dedicated to Rajinikanth. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran, Trisha, Malavika Mohanan, Megha Akash and Bobby Simha among others.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Petta is getting ready to hit the screens worldwide during Pongal.